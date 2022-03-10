Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] fell -19.06% so far this year. What now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] jumped around 3.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $152.66 at the close of the session, up 2.39%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Batteries More Than Stack Up For Construction and Trade Professionals.

– The reviews are in: customers rave over power tools industry’s first pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry.

– DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries earn highly coveted industry awards, high retail demand and favorable customer ratings and reviews from construction and trade professionals.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock is now -19.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWK Stock saw the intraday high of $155.91 and lowest of $150.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 225.00, which means current price is +2.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SWK reached a trading volume of 3941418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $211.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $222, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SWK stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SWK shares from 230 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 6.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has SWK stock performed recently?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, SWK shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.39, while it was recorded at 156.42 for the last single week of trading, and 187.85 for the last 200 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 10.77%.

Insider trade positions for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]

There are presently around $22,177 million, or 89.20% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,848,933, which is approximately 19.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,866,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in SWK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.13 billion in SWK stock with ownership of nearly -15.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 16,611,020 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 14,741,303 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 117,394,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,746,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,424,961 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,899 shares during the same period.