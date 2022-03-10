Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] Is Currently 10.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] gained 10.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data for Poziotinib in First-line NSCLC Patients with HER2 Exon 20 Insertion Mutations.

Data presented at ESMO TAT from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial met the primary endpoint.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. This data is from 70 first-line patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16 mg daily, given as 16 mg once daily (48 patients) or 8 mg twice daily (22 patients) of oral poziotinib. These results showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 41% (95% CI:30%-54%), as evaluated centrally by an independent image review committee using RECIST 1.1 criteria. The evaluable patient population showed an ORR of 50%. The study met its primary endpoint as the observed lower bound of 30% exceeded the pre-specified lower bound of 20%. The safety profile was consistent with the TKI class. The data is part of an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies (ESMO TAT) Congress 2022 being held virtually March 7-8, 2022.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 159.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $141.28 million with the latest information. SPPI stock price has been found in the range of $0.76 to $0.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 4073970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for SPPI stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9053, while it was recorded at 0.7501 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1629 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -102.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$973,136 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $73 million, or 61.70% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,215,947, which is approximately -1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 9,665,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 million in SPPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.01 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -11.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 21,577,839 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 28,065,709 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 49,002,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,646,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,668 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,072,627 shares during the same period.