ROTH Capital slashes price target on Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] – find out why.

Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX: GORO] price surged by 5.14 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Gold Resource Corporation to Host Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call March 11th.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will host a conference call on March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company’s website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer and Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

A sum of 6867445 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. Gold Resource Corporation shares reached a high of $2.50 and dropped to a low of $2.05 until finishing in the latest session at $2.25.

The one-year GORO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.09. The average equity rating for GORO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GORO shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GORO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gold Resource Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Gold Resource Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Reduce rating on GORO stock. On October 18, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GORO shares from 22 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Resource Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.12. With this latest performance, GORO shares gained by 44.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.96 for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.68, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

Gold Resource Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

There are presently around $54 million, or 37.00% of GORO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GORO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 4,107,395, which is approximately -4.018% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,307,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in GORO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.3 million in GORO stock with ownership of nearly -16.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Resource Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Resource Corporation [AMEX:GORO] by around 5,013,342 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,999,164 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,239,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,252,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GORO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,842,366 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,363 shares during the same period.