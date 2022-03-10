Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Fluor Corporation [FLR] – find out why.

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.18 during the day while it closed the day at $27.80. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Fluor-Led Charleston Port Access Road Project Completed in South Carolina.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team comprised of Fluor and The Lane Construction Corporation has completed construction of the Port Access Road project for the South Carolina State Port Authority (SCSPA) and South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) in Charleston, South Carolina. All lanes of traffic are now open to the public.

Fluor Corporation stock has also gained 19.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLR stock has inclined by 17.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.86% and gained 12.23% year-on date.

The market cap for FLR stock reached $3.85 billion, with 141.41 million shares outstanding and 139.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 4167875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.87.

FLR stock trade performance evaluation

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.21. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 25.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.65 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.15. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.49.

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 28.70%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,367 million, or 90.90% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,366,434, which is approximately 2.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,629,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.59 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $364.52 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 0.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 18,798,245 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 15,062,206 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 88,010,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,871,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,571,350 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,447 shares during the same period.