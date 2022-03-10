Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $72

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Renewable Energy Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:.

A sum of 5311132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $61.04 and dropped to a low of $60.77 until finishing in the latest session at $60.97.

The one-year REGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for REGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $66.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on REGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.61.

REGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, REGI shares gained by 65.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.99, while it was recorded at 61.02 for the last single week of trading, and 52.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Renewable Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.33. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

REGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 5.29%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,136 million, or 96.61% of REGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,684,292, which is approximately 8.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,550,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.55 million in REGI stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $324.99 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 9,857,909 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 4,351,692 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 37,201,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,411,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,900,013 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 800,268 shares during the same period.