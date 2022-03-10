RELX PLC [RELX] Stock trading around $28.42 per share: What’s Next?

RELX PLC [NYSE: RELX] price surged by 4.29 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on March 8, 2022 that LexisNexis Risk Solutions Hires National Interoperability Leader Kelly Hoover Thompson to Lead New Government Health Team.

Thompson brings depth of healthcare executive experience as Director of Sales for Government Health.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced it has hired Kelly Hoover Thompson, a national healthcare executive, to lead the new Government Health Team. Thompson is ideal for the role, drawing on her federal and state government service and decades of healthcare leadership. The addition of Thompson, who has spent the past several years advancing interoperability across the nation and serving as an advisor on health information technology, bolsters the company’s commitment to the nation’s public health needs and advancing interoperability. Thompson will work to build out the Government Health Team at LexisNexis Risk Solutions where she will partner with government leaders across federal, state, and local governments.

A sum of 3988964 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. RELX PLC shares reached a high of $28.565 and dropped to a low of $27.89 until finishing in the latest session at $28.42.

The one-year RELX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.35. The average equity rating for RELX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RELX PLC [RELX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELX shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for RELX PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for RELX PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RELX PLC is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RELX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

RELX Stock Performance Analysis:

RELX PLC [RELX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79. With this latest performance, RELX shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for RELX PLC [RELX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.58, while it was recorded at 29.06 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RELX PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RELX PLC [RELX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +60.53. RELX PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.31.

Return on Total Capital for RELX is now 19.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RELX PLC [RELX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.81. Additionally, RELX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RELX PLC [RELX] managed to generate an average of $43,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.RELX PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

RELX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX PLC go to 7.10%.

RELX PLC [RELX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,934 million, or 3.90% of RELX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELX stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 11,432,027, which is approximately 2.068% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,449,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.01 million in RELX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $202.9 million in RELX stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RELX PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in RELX PLC [NYSE:RELX] by around 3,447,538 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 42,851,238 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 24,676,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,975,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,889 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 40,373,407 shares during the same period.