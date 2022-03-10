Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Revenue clocked in at $2.58 billion, down -2.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] price surged by 5.96 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on March 4, 2022 that House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative.

House of Fun® (HOF) Impact™, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika’s (NASDAQ: PLTK) popular play-for-fun mobile and online slots game House of Fun®, is today launching a unique environmental forest restoration initiative driven by its players.

Beginning today and continuing until March 7th, 2022, players will be encouraged to play for free and lend an environmental hand to reach a goal of planting 100,000 trees in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho, USA.

A sum of 4760692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Playtika Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $17.26 and dropped to a low of $16.16 until finishing in the latest session at $16.89.

The one-year PLTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.21. The average equity rating for PLTK stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $28.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

PLTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.00. With this latest performance, PLTK shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.67, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Playtika Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PLTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 22.85%.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,349 million, or 20.60% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 9,688,821, which is approximately -6.122% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,564,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.46 million in PLTK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $142.18 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly 9.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 12,550,342 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,264,100 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 61,833,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,648,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,979,472 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,329,554 shares during the same period.