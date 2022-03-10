Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain 28.38% so far this year. What now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] price plunged by -2.94 percent to reach at -$6.97. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine.

Pioneer Natural Resources today denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The borders and self-governance choices of sovereign nations must be respected. Russia has decided on a war of choice which will have negative impacts not only in Ukraine, but across the globe. We deplore the unnecessary loss of life this conflict will cause. Our prayers and support go out to the people of Ukraine.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

A sum of 4260141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares reached a high of $233.97 and dropped to a low of $223.75 until finishing in the latest session at $230.40.

The one-year PXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.31. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $245.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PXD shares from 175 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 9.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.52, while it was recorded at 236.73 for the last single week of trading, and 178.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PXD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 58.82%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,676 million, or 89.00% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,204,856, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,895,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -1.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

528 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 15,861,273 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 10,717,399 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 186,911,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,490,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,491,388 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,292,049 shares during the same period.