PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Revenue clocked in at $79.47 billion, down -9.39% YTD: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $160.06 during the day while it closed the day at $157.40. The company report on March 4, 2022 that PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2022 (ending March 19) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 by posting the following materials and links on the company’s website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

PepsiCo Inc. stock has also loss -4.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEP stock has declined by -5.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.43% and lost -9.39% year-on date.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $214.50 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 5761043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $180.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 182.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.53 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.10, while it was recorded at 161.35 for the last single week of trading, and 160.01 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.72%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $159,605 million, or 74.10% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,600,602, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 105,501,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.66 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.3 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 1.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,502 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 44,158,580 shares. Additionally, 1,210 investors decreased positions by around 36,576,720 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 930,252,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,010,987,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 354 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,833,119 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,580 shares during the same period.