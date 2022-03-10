Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell -1.48% so far this year. What now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] closed the trading session at $18.60 on 03/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.38, while the highest price level was $19.16. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 27, 2022.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it will host its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Park’s Board of Directors has established the close of business on March 4, 2022, as the record date for determining those stockholders that are entitled to vote at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.48 percent and weekly performance of -1.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, PK reached to a volume of 4179702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

There are presently around $3,945 million, or 94.50% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,129,027, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,558,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.62 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $245.95 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 35,815,483 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 20,822,444 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 164,353,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,991,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,027,138 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,333,405 shares during the same period.