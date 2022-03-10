Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] moved down -2.14: Why It’s Important

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] traded at a low on 03/09/22, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.16. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Ovintiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Company Increases Quarterly Dividend by 43%; Underpinned by Leading 2022 Capital Efficiency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5628139 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ovintiv Inc. stands at 7.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.80%.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $11.36 billion, with 260.15 million shares outstanding and 257.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 5628139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $51.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $47 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.19, while it was recorded at 47.43 for the last single week of trading, and 33.56 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 18.32%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $9,314 million, or 76.80% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,407,355, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,828,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 29,164,495 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 21,711,212 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 146,572,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,448,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,554,247 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,541,375 shares during the same period.