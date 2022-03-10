Oppenheimer slashes price target on Invacare Corporation [IVC] – find out why.

Invacare Corporation [NYSE: IVC] price plunged by -31.62 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Invacare Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Reported and constant currency net sales growth in 4Q21 driven by mobility & seating productsSequential improvement in key profitability metricsExpects profitability improvements in full year 2022.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 5042911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 730.22K shares. Invacare Corporation shares reached a high of $2.34 and dropped to a low of $1.56 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year IVC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.22. The average equity rating for IVC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invacare Corporation [IVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Invacare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Invacare Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invacare Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

IVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Invacare Corporation [IVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, IVC shares dropped by -25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Invacare Corporation [IVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invacare Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invacare Corporation [IVC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Invacare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.33.

Return on Total Capital for IVC is now 1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invacare Corporation [IVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.83. Additionally, IVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invacare Corporation [IVC] managed to generate an average of -$8,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Invacare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IVC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invacare Corporation go to 10.00%.

Invacare Corporation [IVC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 88.50% of IVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,331,882, which is approximately -55.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,841,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 million in IVC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.05 million in IVC stock with ownership of nearly -25.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invacare Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Invacare Corporation [NYSE:IVC] by around 7,302,440 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 16,899,300 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,987,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,189,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,367 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,628,990 shares during the same period.