Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Revenue clocked in at $8.59 billion, up 4.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] price surged by 2.36 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on February 25, 2022 that OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES FIRST QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND OF 23 CENTS PER SHARE.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 23 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 7, 2022. Subject to Board approval of each quarter’s new rate, the full year’s cash dividend will amount to 92 cents per share compared to 88 cents paid in 2021.

The current annualized dividend rate of 92 cents per share marks the 41st consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2022 becomes the 81st year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

A sum of 4231848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Old Republic International Corporation shares reached a high of $25.96 and dropped to a low of $25.47 until finishing in the latest session at $25.62.

The one-year ORI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.6. The average equity rating for ORI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.35.

ORI Stock Performance Analysis:

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, ORI shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.64, while it was recorded at 25.86 for the last single week of trading, and 25.14 for the last 200 days.

ORI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,579 million, or 73.80% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,370,463, which is approximately 5.868% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,119,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.83 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $561.85 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 3.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 13,962,480 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 14,668,706 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 194,247,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,878,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,645,919 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 754,279 shares during the same period.