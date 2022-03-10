Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] is -26.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] gained 7.24% or 1.64 points to close at $24.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4645790 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Oak Street Health Reports Full Year 2021 Results.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“We reported a strong quarter with results favorable to the high end of guidance across metrics. These results were thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team allowing Oak Street to navigate through a challenging operating environment, including the Omicron Covid surge and the historically tight labor market,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “The quarter caps a year in which we advanced significantly on our journey to transform healthcare for older adults. We opened up 50 centers across 8 new states in 2021 and generated over $1.43 billion of revenue in 2021, driving year over year growth of 62%. We continued to build on our core platform, adding new care model capabilities including our acquisition of RubiconMD, which will allow us to integrate a comprehensive virtual specialty network into our care model. We were thrilled to be selected by the AARP as their exclusive primary care provider to carry the AARP name. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be and to provide high quality value-based care to the Medicare-eligible population. I want to thank all Oakies for their hard work and dedication, and I am excited for what we can accomplish in 2022.”.

It opened the trading session at $22.71, the shares rose to $26.06 and dropped to $22.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSH points out that the company has recorded -53.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, OSH reached to a volume of 4645790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for OSH stock

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 51.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.14, while it was recorded at 22.44 for the last single week of trading, and 41.62 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.15 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $4,790 million, or 92.80% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 40,509,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $917.14 million in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $394.75 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 14.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 19,377,964 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 15,445,365 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 176,758,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,581,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,303 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,751,676 shares during the same period.