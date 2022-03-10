Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Rio Tinto Group [RIO] – find out why.

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -2.53% on the last trading session, reaching $77.53 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2022 that Settlement with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

Rio Tinto has reached a settlement with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) regarding the disclosure of the impairment of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM), which was reflected in Rio Tinto’s 2012 year-end accounts.

As part of this court approved settlement, Rio Tinto will pay a A$750,000 penalty for a single contravention of its continuous disclosure obligations in the period 21 December 2012 to 17 January 2013, immediately preceding the impairment announcement. As part of this court approved settlement between ASIC and Rio Tinto, there were no findings of fraud or any systemic or widespread failure by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Group represents 1.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $129.96 billion with the latest information. RIO stock price has been found in the range of $77.22 to $79.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 7370424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $82.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 49.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.88, while it was recorded at 81.30 for the last single week of trading, and 74.34 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $9,027 million, or 9.50% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,552,659, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $869.52 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $647.52 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 8.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,332,967 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 6,715,569 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 88,436,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,485,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,087 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,999,698 shares during the same period.