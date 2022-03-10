MetLife Inc. [MET] moved up 4.00: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $64.44 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that MetLife Launches Structured Installment Sale Solution in 49 States.

MetLife, Inc. announced today the launch of its new Structured Installment Sale solution, available through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company. The solution is available in 49 statesi, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Structured Installment Sales offer individuals the opportunity to defer their tax liability for eligible property sales, including small businesses as well as agricultural, residential and commercial properties. With an installment sale, the proceeds from the sale are paid out in installment payments over a pre-determined number of years rather than as a lump sum. As a result, the taxes are paid as the installment payments are received, rather than being paid at one time at the time of closing.

MetLife Inc. represents 837.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.31 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $64.05 to $65.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 5013647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.90, while it was recorded at 63.78 for the last single week of trading, and 63.01 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $38,171 million, or 76.10% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.53 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,272,145 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 43,419,680 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 540,365,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,056,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,388,981 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,176 shares during the same period.