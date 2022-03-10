Market cap of Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] reaches 1.61B – now what?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.12 during the day while it closed the day at $25.12. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Travere Prices Upsized $275 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of $275 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250 million. Travere also granted the underwriters of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement on or before March 31, 2022, up to an additional $41.25 million aggregate principal amount of Notes, solely to cover over-allotments.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Travere and will accrue interest payable in cash semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 2.25% per annum. The Notes will mature on March 1, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding December 1, 2028, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Upon conversion, Travere will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election. The initial conversion rate will be 31.3740 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $31.87 per share), subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of specified events.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -8.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TVTX stock has declined by -12.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.75% and lost -19.07% year-on date.

The market cap for TVTX stock reached $1.61 billion, with 61.64 million shares outstanding and 60.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.69K shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 4126742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $42.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62.

TVTX stock trade performance evaluation

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.42, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.32 and a Gross Margin at +85.32. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.02.

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,564 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,614,428, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,515,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.6 million in TVTX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $96.28 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly -14.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travere Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 10,326,063 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,018,655 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 50,906,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,251,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,628,395 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,291,928 shares during the same period.