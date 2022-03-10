Market cap of Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST] reaches 56.97M – now what?

Ecoark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZEST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.44%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Ecoark Announces Successful Drilling of Louisiana Oil Well.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Banner Midstream Corp. (“Banner”) has successfully completed the drilling of an oil project on its 9,615 acre oil and gas mineral lease (“OGML”) in the Blackhawk oil field in Concordia Parish, Louisiana on March 4, 2022. Banner’s wholly-owned subsidiary, White River Operating LLC (“White River”) led the drilling effort in close partnership with a local energy services provider. The completed well was logged March 5, 2022 and had significant shows in the 3 different zones in the Frio sand formation. White River expects to perforate, complete, and bring the oil well to production in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to announce this successful oil project,” stated Randy May, Chairman and CEO of Ecoark. “We began planning and permitting this project during a period of significant lower oil prices and are proud to be in a position to turn on production at a critical time for the country’s domestic energy supply.”.

Over the last 12 months, ZEST stock dropped by -84.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.97 million, with 26.36 million shares outstanding and 24.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.26K shares, ZEST stock reached a trading volume of 9822041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecoark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

ZEST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.44. With this latest performance, ZEST shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ecoark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.52 and a Gross Margin at -6.85. Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.22.

Return on Total Capital for ZEST is now -103.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -164.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.16. Additionally, ZEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST] managed to generate an average of -$464,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. [ZEST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 23.40% of ZEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEST stocks are: NEPSIS, INC. with ownership of 2,910,208, which is approximately 1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,026,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 million in ZEST stocks shares; and HEXAGON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.1 million in ZEST stock with ownership of nearly 4.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Ecoark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ZEST] by around 469,964 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,334,521 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,341,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,146,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEST stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,675 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,074 shares during the same period.