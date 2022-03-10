Market cap of Canoo Inc. [GOEV] reaches 1.49B – now what?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.47%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

– Finalized purchase agreement for 1,000 vehicles with the State of Oklahoma.

– Governor Stitt awarded $15M from the Quick Action Closing Fund to support Oklahoma job creation and economic development.

Over the last 12 months, GOEV stock dropped by -54.69%. The one-year Canoo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.53. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.49 billion, with 254.56 million shares outstanding and 159.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, GOEV stock reached a trading volume of 3975992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $193 million, or 37.50% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,896,215, which is approximately -0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,693,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.77 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.21 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly -35.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 5,557,372 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,957,501 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,737,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,252,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,871 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 389,012 shares during the same period.