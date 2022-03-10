Market Analysts see Natera Inc. [NTRA] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] loss -32.79% on the last trading session, reaching $36.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Natera to Host Special Investor Call in Response to Misleading Short Seller Report.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will provide an update on a recent misleading short seller report in a special investor call.

Natera Inc. represents 94.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.74 billion with the latest information. NTRA stock price has been found in the range of $26.10 to $45.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, NTRA reached a trading volume of 41669039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $119.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01.

Trading performance analysis for NTRA stock

Natera Inc. [NTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.72. With this latest performance, NTRA shares dropped by -47.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.30 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.35, while it was recorded at 52.12 for the last single week of trading, and 98.86 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Natera Inc. [NTRA]

There are presently around $5,072 million, or 99.70% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,785,953, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,010,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.84 million in NTRA stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $372.57 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 10,652,406 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 10,486,893 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 71,505,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,644,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,880,079 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,927 shares during the same period.