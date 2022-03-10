Market Analysts see Magna International Inc. [MGA] falling to $63. Time to buy?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] closed the trading session at $59.50 on 03/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.84, while the highest price level was $61.18. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Magna Enters Joint Venture With LAN to Assemble Seats in Michigan.

JV to assemble complete seats for Ford.

Production expected to start in the second quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.49 percent and weekly performance of -15.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, MGA reached to a volume of 4039896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $107.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $84 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MGA stock trade performance evaluation

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.19. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -25.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.40 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.35, while it was recorded at 60.53 for the last single week of trading, and 82.88 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +10.02. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19.

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magna International Inc. [MGA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 39.80%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,579 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 14,210,044, which is approximately 12.748% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,866,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.22 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $516.23 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 2.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 19,666,194 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 19,264,601 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 147,057,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,988,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,601,245 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,277 shares during the same period.