Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] Revenue clocked in at $19.90 million, down -63.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] surged by $1.82 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.99 during the day while it closed the day at $8.52. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) (“Insignia”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Insignia Systems Inc. stock has also gained 4.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ISIG stock has declined by -17.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.29% and lost -63.08% year-on date.

The market cap for ISIG stock reached $16.78 million, with 1.77 million shares outstanding and 1.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ISIG reached a trading volume of 5582957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

ISIG stock trade performance evaluation

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, ISIG shares dropped by -27.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.89 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.40.

Return on Total Capital for ISIG is now -49.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, ISIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] managed to generate an average of -$118,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.10% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 86,409, which is approximately -32.233% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 46,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in ISIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.17 million in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly -54.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 60,032 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 107,772 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 39,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,900 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,665 shares during the same period.