Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $6.50

Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HDSN] surged by $1.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.45 during the day while it closed the day at $5.37. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Hudson Technologies Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Hudson reported revenues of $37.8 million, an increase of 71% compared to revenues of $22.1 million in the comparable 2020 period. Fourth quarter revenue growth was driven by increased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 45%, compared to 25% in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Hudson reported operating income of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $6.2 million or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2020.

Hudson Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 29.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HDSN stock has inclined by 32.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.24% and gained 20.95% year-on date.

The market cap for HDSN stock reached $242.67 million, with 43.87 million shares outstanding and 32.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 233.96K shares, HDSN reached a trading volume of 4921810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDSN shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Hudson Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $6.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on HDSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

HDSN stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.09. With this latest performance, HDSN shares gained by 47.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 275.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.00 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.53.

Return on Total Capital for HDSN is now 4.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.20. Additionally, HDSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] managed to generate an average of -$23,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Hudson Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Technologies Inc. go to 30.00%.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89 million, or 59.50% of HDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDSN stocks are: COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,089,779, which is approximately 0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,080,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.26 million in HDSN stocks shares; and WESTERLY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.6 million in HDSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HDSN] by around 4,932,936 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,455 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 16,265,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,310,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDSN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,387,687 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 230,114 shares during the same period.