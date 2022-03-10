For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] gained 3.58% or 0.27 points to close at $7.81 with a heavy trading volume of 6474951 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$28.4 million, compared to total operating revenues of US$23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was due to the increase in revenues from the provision of gaming related services, partially offset by lower non-gaming revenues.

It opened the trading session at $7.58, the shares rose to $8.04 and dropped to $7.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MLCO points out that the company has recorded -46.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 6474951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.90, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MLCO stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 21.10 to 16.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.84. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -24.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.97 and a Gross Margin at -2.95. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $1,390 million, or 41.80% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,191,425, which is approximately 4.136% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 22,089,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.56 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $129.99 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 17,865,113 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 19,426,233 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 147,089,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,381,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,392,870 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,192 shares during the same period.