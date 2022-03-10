For Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], Analyst sees a rise to $83. What next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.51%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Colgate® Announces the 2022 Recipients of the Colgate Award for Research Excellence (C.A.R.E.).

Colgate-Palmolive is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the Colgate Award for Research Excellence (CARE), which supports oral health research projects across multiple disciplines. The CARE Program identifies and supports the next generation of academic researchers by providing $30,000 USD (per project) as Colgate-Palmolive continues to reimagine a healthier future for all.

The CARE Program is proud to announce the 2022 recipients:.

Over the last 12 months, CL stock dropped by -0.34%. The one-year Colgate-Palmolive Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.48. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.52 billion, with 842.30 million shares outstanding and 839.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, CL stock reached a trading volume of 7013203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $87.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $91, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 91 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 58.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.13, while it was recorded at 76.37 for the last single week of trading, and 79.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.64%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,570 million, or 81.20% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,746,614, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,218,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.69 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

769 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 40,734,449 shares. Additionally, 707 investors decreased positions by around 39,345,723 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 581,997,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,077,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,768,669 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,248 shares during the same period.