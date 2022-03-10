FBR Capital slashes price target on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] – find out why.

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] price surged by 5.11 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Ur-Energy Files S-K 1300 Initial Assessments for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has filed S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 9, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

John Cash, Ur-Energy CEO, noted, “We are very pleased that WWC has confirmed the ongoing viability of the operating Lost Creek Project and Property. We are also proud to report that the Shirley Basin Project continues to show excellent potential as our second operating project. With these two properties, we stand ready to quickly ramp-up and supply a domestically produced, clean energy solution to our customers and America’s communities.”.

A sum of 5692935 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Ur-Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.91 and dropped to a low of $1.65 until finishing in the latest session at $1.85.

The one-year URG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.7.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14498.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.12. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 55.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.60 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3130, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4573 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.43 and a Gross Margin at -97.90. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.79.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -26.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.80. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,983,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 781.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,082,610, which is approximately 2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,861,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.6 million in URG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $15.52 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 10.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 17,051,250 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,542,195 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,999,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,593,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,926,272 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,379,893 shares during the same period.