Evercore ISI slashes price target on Carvana Co. [CVNA] – find out why.

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.92%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Carvana Unveils Newest Car Vending Machine in San Diego.

Carvana Opens 31st Car Vending Machine in U.S., Third in California.

Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Escondido, Calif. The white brick and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area an entirely New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock dropped by -55.25%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.94. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.95 billion, with 86.94 million shares outstanding and 78.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 4106580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $247.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $270 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $230, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CVNA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVNA shares from 220 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 15.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.92. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.89, while it was recorded at 110.77 for the last single week of trading, and 266.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,454 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,439,264, which is approximately 2.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,655,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $977.37 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 37.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 23,431,398 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 11,157,717 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 74,287,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,876,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,328,559 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,313,202 shares during the same period.