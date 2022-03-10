Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is 19.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.35%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration.

Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX’s rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.

Energy Fuels’ evaluation indicates that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels’ ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock rose by 77.00%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.33. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 156.26 million shares outstanding and 152.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 8754203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 743.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 42.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $450 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,609,700, which is approximately 6.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,618,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.85 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $47.43 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 6.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 11,580,703 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,761,467 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,038,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,380,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,964 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,419 shares during the same period.