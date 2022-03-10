Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $40

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] gained 4.31% on the last trading session, reaching $26.62 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Elanco Animal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Full year 2021 revenue was $4,765 million, an increase of 46 percent, including $1,311 million of incremental revenue from Bayer Animal Health products in 2021. Full year 2021 earnings per share (EPS) was $(0.97) (reported), or $1.05 (adjusted).

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue was $1,113 million, a decline of 2 percent. Excluding the unfavorable impact of $60 million of previously disclosed items that benefited the fourth quarter of 2020 and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates, fourth quarter 2021 revenue increased 4 percent. Fourth quarter 2021 EPS was $(0.20) (reported), or $0.21 (adjusted), an increase of 70 percent as reported and 75 percent on an adjusted basis.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated represents 487.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.79 billion with the latest information. ELAN stock price has been found in the range of $25.92 to $26.785.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 7551385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $34.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.76, while it was recorded at 26.86 for the last single week of trading, and 31.34 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $12,494 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,801,815, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 34,465,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $879.55 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $769.66 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

253 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 48,697,836 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 45,177,443 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 395,692,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,567,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,319,288 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,413,381 shares during the same period.