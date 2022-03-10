Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Stock trading around $130.05 per share: What’s Next?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] closed the trading session at $130.05 on 03/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.89, while the highest price level was $132.85. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Diamondback Energy Prices Offering of Senior Notes.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”) announced today that it has priced an offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior notes that will mature on March 15, 2052 (the “Notes”). The price to the public for the Notes is 99.714% of the principal amount.

Diamondback intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to fund the redemption of all of Diamondback’s outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) at the applicable redemption price, which includes a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest on the 2025 Notes. Diamondback intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the Notes Offering and cash on hand to fund the redemption of all of Diamondback’s outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes (the “2024 Notes”) at the applicable redemption price, which includes a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest on the 2024 Notes. The Notes Offering is expected to close on March 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.58 percent and weekly performance of -4.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, FANG reached to a volume of 4361370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $149.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $165 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on FANG stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FANG shares from 92 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 6.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FANG stock trade performance evaluation

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.47, while it was recorded at 134.17 for the last single week of trading, and 101.25 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 10.12%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,317 million, or 91.00% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,662,136, which is approximately 1.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,265,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 5.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

411 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 14,991,989 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 18,212,548 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 125,354,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,559,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,253,845 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,265 shares during the same period.