Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Is Currently 2.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] gained 2.90% or 1.45 points to close at $51.53 with a heavy trading volume of 4827338 shares. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Corteva to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Magro, and Chief Technology Officer, Sam Eathington, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Remarks will be webcast live. Registration for the webcast can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website. A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $50.41, the shares rose to $51.93 and dropped to $50.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTVA points out that the company has recorded 16.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 4827338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $55.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.07, while it was recorded at 51.17 for the last single week of trading, and 45.54 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 22.39%.

There are presently around $29,310 million, or 81.10% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,487,323, which is approximately -0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,759,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.09 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

525 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 28,495,396 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 18,673,925 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 538,086,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,256,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,657,519 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,586 shares during the same period.