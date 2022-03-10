Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] is 0.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: CPUH] loss -0.15% or -0.02 points to close at $9.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4696448 shares.

It opened the trading session at $9.76, the shares rose to $9.76 and dropped to $9.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPUH points out that the company has recorded 0.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 134.45K shares, CPUH reached to a volume of 4696448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CPUH stock

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, CPUH shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPUH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 857.24. Additionally, CPUH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.52.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]

45 institutional holders increased their position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:CPUH] by around 10,999,198 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,797,537 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 43,001,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,798,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPUH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,838 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 461,730 shares during the same period.