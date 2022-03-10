BofA Securities lifts America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] gained 1.71% or 0.32 points to close at $18.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3964347 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that América Móvil and Liberty Latin America to Combine Their Chilean Operations.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) and América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (“América Móvil” or “AMX”) (BMV: AMX, NYSE: AMX and AMOV) announced an agreement to combine their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture (the “JV”).

It opened the trading session at $18.97, the shares rose to $19.005 and dropped to $18.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMX points out that the company has recorded 0.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 3964347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for AMX stock

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.22, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.99 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 35.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 28,427,310 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 21,003,337 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 156,403,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,833,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,006,069 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,078,182 shares during the same period.