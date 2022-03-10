Blackstone Inc. [BX] Revenue clocked in at $22.58 billion, down -10.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 7.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $116.14 at the close of the session, up 6.92%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Blackstone Names Ram Jagannath Global Head of Healthcare Investing, Announces Key Healthcare Sector Promotions.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced three key leadership promotions in the healthcare investing sector. Ram Jagannath will serve in a newly created role of Global Head of Healthcare Investing – overseeing this area across Blackstone’s Private Equity, Tactical Opportunities and Growth businesses. Anushka Sunder will lead healthcare investing for Blackstone Private Equity, and Mike Kirkman will lead healthcare investing for Blackstone Growth.

Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone, said: “Blackstone’s scale and shared intellectual capital across our businesses have been key competitive advantages for our healthcare franchise. Ram, Anushka and Mike are world-class investing professionals with deep sector expertise – and having them step into these new positions will help us further integrate those efforts.”.

Blackstone Inc. stock is now -10.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $117.35 and lowest of $112.922 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.78, which means current price is +14.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4017558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $152.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $182, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BX shares from 103 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 6.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 1314.51.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.74, while it was recorded at 116.16 for the last single week of trading, and 120.32 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 23.82%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $47,902 million, or 63.00% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,935,913, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,485,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.27 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 7.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

848 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 44,876,778 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 28,187,009 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 367,937,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,001,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 264 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,973,142 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,936,300 shares during the same period.