Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Stock trading around $3.63 per share: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 8.68% or 0.29 points to close at $3.63 with a heavy trading volume of 6114279 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Bitfarms to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announces President and Chief Operating Officer, Geoffrey Morphy, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Lucas, will participate in the following investor conferences.

It opened the trading session at $3.62, the shares rose to $3.73 and dropped to $3.5401, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BITF points out that the company has recorded -38.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 6114279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $81 million, or 14.02% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,352,711, which is approximately -25.507% of the company’s market cap and around 14.93% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,263,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.9 million in BITF stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.15 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 56.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 6,864,281 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 9,138,635 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,384,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,387,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,932 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,038,503 shares during the same period.