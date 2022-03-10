Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Revenue clocked in at $35.20 million, down -33.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.18%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that New Bakkt Study Finds That Despite Crypto’s Overwhelming Association to Men, 82% of Women Who Own Crypto Are Likely to Purchase Again.

Study uncovers key barriers to entry and adoption trends for women.

In connection with Women’s History Month, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, released its “Women & Crypto” study on awareness and attitudes toward cryptocurrency among women, who both own and do not own crypto, and, how it differs from men who own. Nearly all study participants agree that crypto is strongly associated with men. However, this male gender association barely registers as a barrier (5%) for women who do not own crypto. The top barriers identified by women who don’t currently own crypto include not knowing how to get started (52%), not understanding crypto utility (52%) and lacking extra funds to invest (49%).

Over the last 12 months, BKKT stock dropped by -61.53%. The one-year Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.71. The average equity rating for BKKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.58 billion, with 25.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, BKKT stock reached a trading volume of 8671390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.04 and a Gross Margin at -543.04. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.29.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 33.70% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,488,609, which is approximately -0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 million in BKKT stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $5.85 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 12,059,439 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,244,678 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,246,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,057,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,263,270 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,642,418 shares during the same period.