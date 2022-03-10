Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] is -50.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] gained 12.55% or 1.27 points to close at $11.39 with a heavy trading volume of 4969128 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will give corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences including:.

Cowen 42nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Link here.

It opened the trading session at $10.21, the shares rose to $11.66 and dropped to $10.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUPH points out that the company has recorded -41.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 4969128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUPH shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -36.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $415 million, or 32.30% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,728,116, which is approximately -38.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,750,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.08 million in AUPH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $34.33 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -11.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 9,303,646 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 15,665,468 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,001,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,970,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,266,059 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,768,986 shares during the same period.