AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] Is Currently 44.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.72%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that AST SpaceMobile Announces Multi-Launch Agreement With SpaceX for Planned Direct-to-Cell Phone Connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”). In addition to the planned summer launch of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite (BW3), the agreement covers the launch of the first BlueBird satellite and provides a framework for future launches.

Over the last 12 months, ASTS stock dropped by -18.09%. The one-year AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.44. The average equity rating for ASTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 billion, with 51.73 million shares outstanding and 38.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 856.67K shares, ASTS stock reached a trading volume of 53331893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 295.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

ASTS Stock Performance Analysis:

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.72. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 70.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AST SpaceMobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ASTS is now -0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.90 and a Current Ratio set at 24.10.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 26.60% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,849,246, which is approximately 2.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,832,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.37 million in ASTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.67 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly -2.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AST SpaceMobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 1,509,107 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,630,431 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 9,441,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,580,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 737,519 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 507,376 shares during the same period.