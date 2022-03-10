American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] is -71.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] traded at a high on 03/09/22, posting a 39.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.60. The company report on February 9, 2022 that American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Public Offering.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:AREB)(NASDAQ:AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security, and self-defense products, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,530,121 units (the “Common Units”), at a price to the public of $4.15 per Common Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. Each Common Unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), and one warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock (each a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). The Common Stock and Warrants are immediately separable from the Common Units and will be issued and traded separately. The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.1875 per share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay various outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, including working capital, increased research and development expenditures and funding its growth strategies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7763256 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at 16.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.78%.

The market cap for AREB stock reached $7.02 million, with 108.38 million shares outstanding and 3.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 7763256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85.

How has AREB stock performed recently?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, AREB shares dropped by -27.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.4320 for the last single week of trading.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -220.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.