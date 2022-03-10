Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $12

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $3.11 on 03/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.98, while the highest price level was $3.12. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Targovax ASA and Agenus announce collaboration on mutant KRAS cancer vaccine adjuvanted with QS-21 STIMULON™.

The parties have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop Targovax´s TG mutant KRAS cancer vaccines in combination with Agenus´s QS-21 STIMULON adjuvant technology.

The agreement may be extended into an exclusive commercial partnership for KRAS vaccination if the combination proves effective in exploratory clinical studies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.42 percent and weekly performance of 1.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 5045446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $394 million, or 53.10% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 21,170,850, which is approximately 71.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,649,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.89 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.85 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 18.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,675,484 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 16,825,914 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 86,454,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,955,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,897 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,797,721 shares during the same period.