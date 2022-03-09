why The Western Union Company [WU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.23

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $17.72 on 03/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.63, while the highest price level was $18.535. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Western Union Completes First Closing of its Business Solutions Divestiture.

First Closing Excludes the European Operations of Western Union Business Solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.67 percent and weekly performance of 0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, WU reached to a volume of 11842609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.23.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 20.42 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Western Union Company [WU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.11%.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,903 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,702,355, which is approximately 17.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,754,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $731.53 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $389.06 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 45,773,426 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 56,080,619 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 292,147,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,001,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,947,684 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,475,447 shares during the same period.