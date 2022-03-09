why McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.81

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, up 8.12%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that McEwen Mining Closes Flow-Through Financing.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 14,500,000 flow-through common shares (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) priced at US$1.04 (Cdn$1.325) per flow-through common share for total gross proceeds of US$15,080,000 (Cdn$19,212,500). The sole bookrunner for the Offering was Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and PearTree Canada structured the flow-through donation placement.

The proceeds of this Offering will be used exclusively for qualifying Canadian Exploration Expenditures (CEE) on McEwen’s properties in the Timmins region.

McEwen Mining Inc. stock is now 5.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.978 and lowest of $0.8842 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.71, which means current price is +28.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, MUX reached a trading volume of 7095922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has MUX stock performed recently?

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.31. With this latest performance, MUX shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8684, while it was recorded at 0.8207 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0936 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at -42.95. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.36.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$404,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]

There are presently around $97 million, or 26.50% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,730,953, which is approximately -8.903% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,281,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.89 million in MUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.27 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 10,952,826 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,973 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 87,272,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,321,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,280,862 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 846,179 shares during the same period.