why Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.43

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] surged by $1.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $47.5799 during the day while it closed the day at $45.94. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Record Orders and Revenue Support Strong Outlook for 2022.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock has also loss -6.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IR stock has declined by -21.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.24% and lost -25.75% year-on date.

The market cap for IR stock reached $20.10 billion, with 407.90 million shares outstanding and 407.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 6545822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $63.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.01 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.66, while it was recorded at 47.46 for the last single week of trading, and 53.40 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 18.80%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,862 million, or 99.40% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 57,765,282, which is approximately -2.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,230,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 24,182,773 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 20,725,695 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 352,908,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,817,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,359,740 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,271,581 shares during the same period.