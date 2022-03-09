why Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] price surged by 203.31 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on February 22, 2022 that HYCROFT PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2021 OPERATING RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS OF INITIAL ASSESSMENT.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to provide preliminary operating results for 2021 and results of an Initial Assessment for the Hycroft project. Please see an updated presentation on the homepage of our website at www.hycroftmining.com. The Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary can also be found on our website or on www.sec.gov/edgar. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” below.

A sum of 200287095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 468.14K shares. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $0.6687 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

The one-year HYMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.31. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 224.57. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 153.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.98 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4448, while it was recorded at 0.4465 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5811 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.63 and a Gross Margin at -140.17. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.92.

Return on Total Capital for HYMC is now -45.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 889.36. Additionally, HYMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 858.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] managed to generate an average of -$568,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 220.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 84.40% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,552,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 million in HYMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.56 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -14.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 352,272 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,037 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,672,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,422,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,021 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 696,723 shares during the same period.