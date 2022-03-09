Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] moved up 2.94: Why It’s Important

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] traded at a high on 03/08/22, posting a 2.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Year-End 2021 Results, Business Update and Management Succession Changes.

Construction Activities Underway of Commercial Scale Facility in Coosa County, Alabama.

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit Granted to Westwater for Commencement of Site Grading.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11627571 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westwater Resources Inc. stands at 11.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.42%.

The market cap for WWR stock reached $79.09 million, with 35.19 million shares outstanding and 32.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 728.19K shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 11627571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

How has WWR stock performed recently?

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

Earnings analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $10 million, or 13.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,473,027, which is approximately 10.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,044,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 million in WWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.97 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 1,833,581 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 398,978 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,640,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,872,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 620,155 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 49,386 shares during the same period.