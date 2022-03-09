Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gain 13.02% so far this year. What now?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] traded at a high on 03/08/22, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.17. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview With CEO, Michael Ure.

And Participation in Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Mizuho Conferences.

Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that before market on Monday, February 28, 2022, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer to provide additional insights related to fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7031231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Midstream Partners LP stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.98%.

The market cap for WES stock reached $10.34 billion, with 407.17 million shares outstanding and 202.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 7031231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $28.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on WES stock. On May 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WES shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WES in the course of the last twelve months was 11.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WES stock performed recently?

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, WES shares dropped by -4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 25.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.70 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.43 and a Gross Margin at +46.06. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.76.

Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

Insider trade positions for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

There are presently around $4,161 million, or 41.90% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 24,295,766, which is approximately -1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 19,554,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.53 million in WES stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $377.06 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly 12.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 11,874,900 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 10,872,960 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 144,831,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,579,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,358,613 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 784,091 shares during the same period.