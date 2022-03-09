Wall Street Analyst Resumed MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. What else is Wall St. saying

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] gained 5.48% or 0.25 points to close at $4.81 with a heavy trading volume of 7723187 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that MultiPlan Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Q4 2021 Revenues of $298.3 million, Net Income of $24.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $223.6 million.

– Full Year 2021 Revenues of $1,117.6 million, Net Income of $102.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $838.3 million.

It opened the trading session at $4.49, the shares rose to $4.95 and dropped to $4.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPLN points out that the company has recorded -21.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, MPLN reached to a volume of 7723187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPLN stock

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.27. With this latest performance, MPLN shares gained by 21.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.26 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23.

MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]

There are presently around $2,516 million, or 90.60% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.7 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $175.33 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MultiPlan Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 43,369,837 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 32,452,891 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 475,914,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,737,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,263,760 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 28,609,189 shares during the same period.