Wall Street Analyst Initiated Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.01%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable March 7, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EQH stock dropped by -8.09%. The one-year Equitable Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.22. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.44 billion, with 411.30 million shares outstanding and 387.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, EQH stock reached a trading volume of 6969985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $46.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.56, while it was recorded at 30.20 for the last single week of trading, and 31.96 for the last 200 days.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.77%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,286 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,033,655, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,288,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $947.08 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -5.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

198 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 13,292,750 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 27,269,092 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 320,096,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,657,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,139,463 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,959,113 shares during the same period.