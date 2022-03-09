Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Polar Power Inc. [POLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ: POLA] price surged by 10.71 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Polar Power Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions for telecommunications, military, and marine and whose DC generators are also used for EV charging, range extenders, and nano-grids, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

A sum of 10427501 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 235.75K shares. Polar Power Inc. shares reached a high of $6.68 and dropped to a low of $3.40 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The average equity rating for POLA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polar Power Inc. [POLA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Polar Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2017, representing the official price target for Polar Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polar Power Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for POLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

POLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.66. With this latest performance, POLA shares gained by 69.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polar Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polar Power Inc. [POLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.55 and a Gross Margin at -24.91. Polar Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.37.

Return on Total Capital for POLA is now -69.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.13. Additionally, POLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] managed to generate an average of -$102,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Polar Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.30% of POLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,981, which is approximately -4.442% of the company’s market cap and around 45.04% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 228,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in POLA stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.82 million in POLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polar Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ:POLA] by around 151,940 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 177,696 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 858,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,188,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POLA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,254 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 43,426 shares during the same period.