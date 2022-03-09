Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Revenue clocked in at $18.52 billion, down -8.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] gained 2.54% on the last trading session, reaching $7.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 23, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Vipshop Holdings Limited represents 678.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.59 billion with the latest information. VIPS stock price has been found in the range of $7.30 to $7.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 6544510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $14 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.75. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.77.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 6.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $2,557 million, or 61.30% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 38,410,444, which is approximately 34.652% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,604,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.0 million in VIPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $121.04 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 70,562,031 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 64,297,429 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 206,972,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,832,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,339,304 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 14,303,270 shares during the same period.